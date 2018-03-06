PTI Khyber Agency activists complain of intra-party rift

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Youth Wing leaders from NA-47 constituency of Khyber Agency have demanded the party’s central leadership to take notice of the intra-party rift in the area and not award ticket to Member National Assembly Qaiser Jamal in next general election.

Addressing a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Monday, PTI Youth Wing president Masood Afridi alleged that the party’s MNA Qaiser Jamal had failed to unite the party workers in NA-47.

Flanked by the former president Khyber Students Union Zubair Hussain Afridi, president Insaf Youth Federation Islamia College Peshawar, Yasir Afridi and other student workers, Afridi alleged that MNA Qaiser Jamal had supported JUI-F-backed candidate Abdul Razzaq in the recent Senate election while ignoring the party candidate.

Yasir Afridi said that all the government schools in NA-47 constituency were in a shambles, due to which a large number of tribal people were deprived of education facility.