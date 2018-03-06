Tue March 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
March 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTI Khyber Agency activists complain of intra-party rift

PTI Khyber Agency activists complain of intra-party rift

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Youth Wing leaders from NA-47 constituency of Khyber Agency have demanded the party’s central leadership to take notice of the intra-party rift in the area and not award ticket to Member National Assembly Qaiser Jamal in next general election.

Addressing a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Monday, PTI Youth Wing president Masood Afridi alleged that the party’s MNA Qaiser Jamal had failed to unite the party workers in NA-47.

Flanked by the former president Khyber Students Union Zubair Hussain Afridi, president Insaf Youth Federation Islamia College Peshawar, Yasir Afridi and other student workers, Afridi alleged that MNA Qaiser Jamal had supported JUI-F-backed candidate Abdul Razzaq in the recent Senate election while ignoring the party candidate.

Yasir Afridi said that all the government schools in NA-47 constituency were in a shambles, due to which a large number of tribal people were deprived of education facility.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar