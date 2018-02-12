Sufi music festival ends

LAHORE: The entire Alhamra Cultural Center’s premises and its surroundings drowned into the captivating and enthralling shower of Sufi music’s grand line-up on the third and concluding day of the Rafi Peer Theatre Workshop’s Mystic Music Sufi Festival, a unique extravaganza of Sufi songs and dance, on Sunday night.

The great artistes kept their highly charged audience enthralled and captivated them with their melodious performances at the mega event, which regularly attracts thousands of music lovers from the provincial capital, as well as from various other cities and even abroad, remains the top of the line most-awaited Music event in the country which is graced by top Pakistani artistes like Abida Parveen, (she couldn’t attended this festival), Rahat Feth Ali Khan, Sanam Marvi, Gonga and Papoo Sayian Dholiya and a large number of other Sufi music’s renowned artistes. The final day’s mesmerising performances included the Maham Suahil, Qawwali Orchestra, Bras Band/Rafaqat Ali Khan ,Dhool Orchestra ,Wahab Shah, Shah Jo Rag Fakir, Taj Buladi, Shoukat Dholia , Krishan Lal Bheel, Sain Zahoor ,Sanum Marvi and Abu Moh Fareed Qawwal. At the world renowned and biggest display of Sufi music and singing in this part of the world the "16th Mystic Music Sufi Festival, a diverse cluster of Pakistani Sufi singers, musicians and performers enthralled the spectators and mesmerised the Sufi music lovers, as the city enjoyed this much-awaited festival on a chilling February night. The festival has once again proved to be a breath of fresh air for the otherwise tired, hard-hit and wounded souls and minds of our populace. The festival brought together a diverse group of Sufi singers and musicians to showcase a thousands years old heritage.The Rafi Peer Theatre Workshop believes that one of the ways to create a place in which global peace could be nurtured was to share the unbiased concept of Sufism that was open to all people and promoted a peaceful coexistence, love and respect for everything.