Mon February 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
February 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Three tourists dead in US Grand Canyon chopper crash

Three tourists dead in US Grand Canyon chopper crash

WASHINGTON: At least three people were killed and four others injured on Saturday when a helicopter carrying tourists in Arizona went down in the Grand Canyon, authorities said.

The accident took place at around 5:20 pm in Grand Canyon West, located in northwestern Arizona, said Hualapai Nation police chief Francis Bradley. Local media reported the Eurocopter EC130 helicopter, whose operator was unknown, was travelling on a tour.

"The investigation is ongoing," Bradley told AFP, noting that there was no information immediately available on the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. Allen Kenitzer, of the Federal Aviation Authority’s Office of Communications, told AFP the aircraft sustained "substantial damage". The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar