Child abuse

The Zainab murder case has drawn the attention of the authorities to the rising number of child sex abuse cases. The incident has also invited debate on how to tackle these situations in the future. After Zainab, the news relating to the rape and murder of a four-year-old girl in Mardan surfaced. These two incidents highlighted the shocking truth that our children are not safe.

We need to look into this matter and figure out how to cope with these issues in an effective manner. School teachers in both rural and urban areas should create awareness among children. The suggestion that sex education should be part of the curriculum should be considered by those at the helms of affair.

Sarmad Elahi

Lahore