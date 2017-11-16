Horrible details of atrocities in Kashmir

As brutalities at the hands of Indian troops are continuing unabated to this day in Occupied Kashmir, authentic information coming from across the Line of Control (LoC) tell a tale of horror since 169 innocent people have been killed and 20,538 injured including 8291 injured by pellets with acts of women molestation also multiplying day by day in the Indian forces’ unjustified operations.

According to these reports that cover the period of the ongoing mass uprising from July 8, 2016 till November 13, 2017, as many as 972 youngsters are on the verge of losing their eyesight besides the aforementioned cruelties.

The number of the youth who have lost total eyesight is 73 and the youth who have lost sight in one eye are 207 in number and the youth whose vision of one eye stands partially damaged, are 1842 in number. According to these reports, 736 women have been molested by Indian forces’ personnel who have also brazenly damaged 65, 610 houses/shops/structures besides committing arson in 53 schools. Sources say though these figures are authentic, there is the likelihood of more inhuman acts committed all of which are not promptly reported.

As if all these acts of state terrorism were not enough, Indian forces deployed in Kashmir Valley have arrested 18619 innocent Kashmiris under different laws whereas 805 of them have been detained under the draconian Public Safety Act. It has also been reported that 1324 so-called siege and search operations have been conducted with the use of brute force in which the victims are subjected to all degrees of humiliation.

In addition to that, the Indian troops, in their fresh acts of state terrorism, have martyred one more youth during a cordon and search operation in Qazigund area of Kulgam district, a day before the filing of this report. Reacting to this cruelty, the locals took to the streets in the area and staged forceful demonstrations against the killings. An Indian soldier was also killed in an attack in the same area.

The Indian troops have also launched a cordon and search operation in Tral area of Pulwama district while the puppet authorities suspended mobile and internet services in Islamabad, Kulgam and Pulwama districts, avowedly to prevent anti-India protests but protests are continuing in reaction to the martyrdom of innocent youth.

The other day, thousands of people participated in the funerals of two martyred youths, Ashiq Ahmed Butt and Tayyeb Majeed Mir, in their hometowns of Pattan and Brath Kalan in Baramulla district.

These young men were killed by Indian troops during a fake encounter. They were laid to rest amid anti-India and pro-freedom slogans and complete shutdown was observed in many areas of the district to mourn the killing of the youth.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, while addressing people at the shrine of Makhdoom Sahib in Srinagar, has stated: “Killings, crackdowns, arrests, ransacking of properties and beating and torturing of common people has become an order of the day, especially in South and North Kashmir and it is also lamentable that pro-India politicians and their parties are being used for politics of deception by their masters in New Delhi”.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference have also condemned all pro-India local politicians who, according to APHC, were opportunists and, as such, hand in glove with the killers from Indian armed forces.

On the other hand, a team of Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International led by its Chairman, Raja Najabat Hussain, visited Brussels and met many members of European Parliament who were given a comprehensive briefing about the prevailing grim human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir.