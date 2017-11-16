Motorcyclist hit to death

LAHORE A 30-year-old biker was killed when his bike collided with a horse-cart in the Manawan police area on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Abrar, a resident of Alkareem Garden. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Ex-SP held: A former SP allegedly involved in gambling and drugs peddling was arrested by Gawalmundi police on Wednesday. Police have registered a case against Mian Tahir who was caught red-handed at his house. Two other accused drugs peddlers, Aslam Butt and Akbar, were also arrested. Further investigations are underway.

Cop returns lost cell: A trainee Dolphin cop found a cell phone at Muslim Town underpass and handed it over to its owner. The cop named Afzaal will be awarded a commendatory certificate. The Dolphin SP said they had been taking steps for moral training of the cops which would go a long way for the force.

PROTEST: Hundreds of electricity revenue workers took out a procession under All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA from Bakhtiar Labour Hall here on Wednesday. They were carrying national flags and banners in support of their demands and chanting slogans and demanding taxes on feudal lords and capitalists. The protesters also held a conference which was addressed by trade union representatives Muhammad Imran, Mian Liaqat Ali, Munir Ahmed Bhutta, Ch Ashiq, Malik Noor, Abdul Shakoor and others.

They demanded the Pakistan Electric Supply Company provide the required staff to the revenue offices. They welcomed the Pepco’s decision for raising pay scales of commercial assistant and account assistant from BPS-14 and BPS-16.

On the occasion, Ch Anwar, Lesco GM, Mian Sagheer Ahmed, HR GM, Pepco, Muhammad Saleem GM Pepco and Khalid Mehmood, Lesco Director, assured the workers of addressing their grievances.