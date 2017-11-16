Man gets 38-year jail for throwing acid on ex-fiancée

LAHORE:An anti-terrorism court Wednesday awarded 38 years jail term to one Asmatullah over the charges of throwing an acid on his ex-fiancée and damaging her both eyes.

The court also directed the convict to pay Rs 3.9 million as compensation to the victim. In case of default in payment of compensation, the convict will face more jail term.

Asmatullah had thrown acid on his fiancée to avenge refusal from marriage in last September in Defence area. The police had arrested the culprit from his hometown Bhakkar and registered a case on terrorism charges.

XEN convicted: Accountability Court Judge Imtiaz Hussain on Wednesday awarded seven years jail term to Executive Engineer (XEN) Tariq Saeed over the charges of having illegal assets beyond known sources of income.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 163million on the convict. National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against the XEN following the complaint filed by sources regarding allegation of having illegal assets beyond his known sources of income. During the course of investigation, it was revealed that the convict and his spouse own numerous properties and bank accounts.

Assets owned by the accused include two plots in Garden Town of two-kanal and 10-marla, a farm house on Raiwind Road, a house of six-kanal in Lahore, two shops in Gulberg III, a plot in Murree of 18-kanal and four luxury cars, etc. During the course of investigation against the convict, all of his assets were confiscated by the NAB under the National Accountability Ordnance (NAO).

XEN Tariq Saeed was deployed in the Lahore District Council as XEN (BPS-18) and by misusing his powers the convict managed to pile up huge assets worth millions. NAB filed the corruption reference, ACR # 7/15, in the court in 2015.