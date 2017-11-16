SBC decries tests for new advocates

The Sindh Bar Council on Wednesday announced plans to observe a token strike against the testing system proposed for enrolment of new advocates.

Addressing a press conference at the SBC office, SBC Vice Chairman Qurban Malano and other members including Noor Naz Agha and Wahab Baloch said the National Testing System for enrolment of new lawyers in Sindh was not acceptable and the decision should be withdrawn forthtwith.

They said that several judges, jurists and legal experts were enrolled as lawyers without any entry tests and they rendered remarkable services to the legal profession. The officials said that appointment, confirmation and elevation of high court judges should be made after meaningful and effective consultation with and participation of members of the judicial commission of Pakistan. They said that most candidates who obtain highest marks do not pass in the interviews for the post of judicial officers and demanded that such candidates be considered for the posts.