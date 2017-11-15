Rest in peace, Joyo

Muhammad Ibrahim Joyo, a man of versatile character, was born on August 13, 1915 in Abad, a village in Kotri. He died last week on November 9, 2017 at the age of 102. People will always remember his struggle for promoting Sindhi literature in the country. He has written, translated and edited hundreds of books. He got a literary award from the ‘Pakistan Academy of Letters’ and also honorary degrees from several renowned universities. He wrote a famous book ‘Save Sindh, Save the Continent’. This book was written during the clashes of Calcutta in 1946.

In this book, he discussed about Sindh’s problems and their causes. Every person should read this book. And the cultural department should send such books to libraries so that young generation may come to know about their culture and history. The government should also include the book as well as other related books in high school’s syllabus. Any work that invites intelligent debate should be promoted in the country.

Dr Abdul Fatah (Hyderabad)