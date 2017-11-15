Meeting of Pak-Morocco Joint Business Council held

KARACHI: The 2nd meeting of the Pak-Morocco Joint Business Council was held at the Federation House here on Monday, which was led by Ambassador of Morocco to Pakistan H.E. Mohammad Karmoune. Morocco was represented by Meryem Aziz Alaoui and Pakistan was represented by Mirza Ishtiaq Baig. Various measures were discussed and adopted for enhancement of bilateral trade between Morocco and Pakistan.

The council also recommended visa facilitation for genuine businessmen of both countries on the recommendation of Pak-Morocco Joint Business Council or the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI). Representatives of both countries underscored the significance of holding Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) meetings at earliest, which have not been organised for the last nine years. It is to be noted that governments of Pakistan and Morocco are, currently, in the process of negotiating Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between two countries. During the meeting, Mirza Ishtiaq Baig was elected as the Chairman of the Pak-Morocco Joint Business Council.