FIA transfers

LAHORE :On the directions of the FIA Punjab director, six FIA officials, including five women officials, were transferred and posted on Tuesday.

According to a notification, Miss Shumaila Saleem, sub-inspector (SI), has been transferred from FIA CBC, Lahore, to FIA Immigration, Lahore airport; Miss Iffat Naureen, SI, from FIA NR3C to FIA Immigration, Lahore airport; Miss Uzma Aslam, SI, from FIA AHTC, Lahore, to FIA Immigration, Lahore airport; Miss Najma Mirani, ASI, from FIA AHTC to FIA Immigration, Lahore airport; Miss Hina Sattar, ASI, from FIA AHTC to FIA Immigration, Lahore airport and Muhammad Khalid Dogar, HC, from FIA Immigration, Lahore airport, to FIA NR3C, Lahore.

PHP: The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) additional inspector general held a meeting at Central Police Office on Tuesday to review monthly performance of PHP. The meeting participants termed the performance of Lahore Region exemplary over 250 percent decrease in accidents and deaths with the improvement in the traffic management system. It was informed that 13 accidents had taken place this year as compared to 32 accidents last year. Similarly, 12 deaths were reported in accidents in October 2017, whereas, 22 deaths were reported in the corresponding month of 2016.