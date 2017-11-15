Ikebana show a feast for eyes

LAHORE :Nowhere else one could see the most delightful and a rare combination of peace & beauty and an enriching mixture of two cultures, showcased in the Ikebana exhibition, organised by Sogetsu Ikebana Classes Lahore Study Group at Packages Mall on Tuesday evening.

The flower arrangement show was inaugurated by Syed Babar Ali, a renowned social personality and industrialist, and it was curated by Naveen Syed, the Ikebana Instructor.

The colourful show housed over two dozen participants. More than 74 small and about half a dozen large entries were a feast for the eyes of the guests and the participants. Speaking on this occasion, Syed Babar Ali lauded the efforts of the participants of the show and emphasised on the need to promote the culture of flowers since such events bring happiness in the lives of the people who need it desperately.

He said such brilliant shows should be supported and encouraged as much as possible by the private and public sector to create an atmosphere of love, peace and happiness in our society. He added that such flower shows will create an interest in the new generation for the peace and natural beauty.

Nafeesa Tapal, a renowned Ikebana flower arrangement instructor from Karachi, pointed out that the theme of this exhibition was a cultural mixture of Pak-Japan flower arrangement. She said it will not only bring happiness to the people but also promote ties between Pakistan and Japan.