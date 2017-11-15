Wed November 15, 2017
Karachi

Our Correspondent
November 15, 2017

‘Security for CPEC projects, workers to be increased’

Sindh police chief AD Khowaja chaired a meeting on Tuesday to review the progress of the ongoing Karachi security operation and the measures adopted under the National Action Plan (NAP) for security of personnel and projects related to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor. The meeting was attended by senior officers who discussed the performance of personnel on security duty for CPEC-related projects in Sindh. The provincial police chief said the Karachi operation should be expedited and further streamlined. “The security coverage of foreign experts associated with CPEC-related schemes and other projects must be extended to the zonal and district level,” said IGP Khowaja. 

