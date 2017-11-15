Death of woman who fell from DHA building ruled a suicide

The Darakshan police on Monday ruled as suicide the death of a woman who fell from her second floor apartment in Nishat Commercial Area, DHA Phase VI, a week ago.

Darakshan police SHO Aurangzaib Khattak told The News that Kiran Baloch, wife of Haider Shahenshah – the brother of Benazir Bhutto's murdered security guard, Khalid Shahenshah – had jumped off her apartment balcony on November 6.

She succumbed to her injuries at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) a day later. The police claimed Kiran was under the influence of drugs when she jumped off. She was said to have turned to drugs after her husband did not allow her to resume her career as a model.

The SHO claimed the victim’s husband had visited the police station to collect a police certificate to get her admitted at the JPMC for treatment. Khattak added that the police had visited JPMC to record the woman’s statement, but they were asked by the doctors to come back when she regains consciousness.

He said the police cameto know of her death on November 7 through the media. The police started an investigation after the media reported that Shahenshah had taken Kiran’s body without getting a post-mortem examination conducted, and buried her after performing her funeral prayers the same day.

Responding to a question about whether the police was approached for the registration of a case, the SHO stated that no one came to the police station to have a case registered against anyone for her death.

However, he said the police will lodge an FIR and have a medico-legal examination done in the presence of a magistrate if there is any need. Providing further information, he said the police came to know that Kiran was a model but had left her profession after she married Shahenshah in 2010.

As per the SHO, this was Kiran’s second marriage; she married him after the death of her first husband. She had a daughter with her first husband, and two daughters and a son with Shahenshah.

Khattak said Kiran wanted to resume her career as a model but Shahenshah did not want her to and that she started using drugs on not being allowed to continue her profession. “She consumed drugs as per her routine on November 6, and jumped off her husband’s apartment,” claimed the SHO.