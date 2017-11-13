By Many vegetables not sold in makeshift markets over wrong price issue

LAHORE :A number of seasonal vegetables were not sold in weekly makeshift markets of the city due to wrong price fixation issue which compelled the sellers not to sell despite keeping with them those in the stock.

On the other hand, overcharging on these vegetables was also observed as when buyers asked to sell they overcharged on it claiming their buying price is much higher than the official rates fixed by the market committee of Lahore. Besides, price magistrates were not available to check the overcharging, just a banner was displayed at Shadman makeshift market where names and mobile numbers of two price magistrates were mentioned to contact in case of any complaint regarding the bazaar.

Surprisingly, rather than performing their duties in the makeshift market, a banner was displayed to register complaints on mobile numbers. This means if someone registers any complaint, he has to wait for the price magistrates to come and address the issue. This shows how the district management is working in the city. Earlier, in the past too no price magistrate and senior official were available in these makeshift markets to address the public complaints, except in Ramazan when whole provincial management remained busy to control artificial inflation.

Potato new price was stable at Rs38 to 40 per kg, sugar-free fixed at Rs258 to 30 per kg, and stored at Rs18 to 20 per kg and sugar-free was sold at Rs40 per kg. Onion price was reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs70 to 75 per kg, mixed grade was sold at Rs75 per kg. In open markets, onion was sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg.

The price of tomato was declined by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs110 to 120 per kg, mixed sold at Rs120 per kg in makeshift markets. In open market, tomato was sold at Rs150 to 160 per kg.

Garlic China was fixed at Rs117 to 120 per kg, and garlic local fixed at Rs107 to 110 per kg, while all variety was sold at Rs120 to 140 per kg. Ginger Chinese was gained by Rs4 per kg, fixed to Rs165 to 170 per kg, and Thai at Rs111 to 114 per kg, and it was sold at Rs180 per kg. The price of brinjal was gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs26 to 28 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg.

Cucumber local was fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, and cucumber Farm was sold at Rs40 per kg to 80 per kg. Bitter gourd was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs68 to 70 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Spinach was gained by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs23 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg. Lemon Chinese was fixed at Rs53 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg. Zucchini local was fixed at Rs68 to 70 per kg, Zucchini farm at Rs48 to 50 per kg, and zucchini long was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs30 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg. Ladyfinger price was fixed at Rs53 to 55 kg, not sold. Pumpkin was increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs28 to 30 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg. Luffa was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs63 to 65 per kg, not sold on pricing issue. Green chilli was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs88 to 90 per kg, not sold on pricing issue.

Capsicum was stable at Rs97 to 100 per kg, not available on wrong price issue. Coriander was fixed at Rs50 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg.

Beans rate fixed at Rs60 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Carrot was reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs23 to 25 per kg, not sold on pricing issue. Methi was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs28 to 30 per kg, not sold on pricing issue.

Radish was fixed at Rs7 to 8 kg, not sold due wrong price fixation issue, while outside bazaars sold at Rs30 per kg. Mongray was fixed at Rs65 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Different variety of apples was fixed at Rs53 to 120 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 130 per kg.

Banana A-quality was fixed at Rs48 to 50 per dozen, and B-quality at Rs28 to 30 per dozen mix grade was sold at Rs50 per dozen.

Grapes Sundarkhani was fixed at Rs193 to 200 per kg, Grapes gola at Rs97 to 100 per kg, and grapes tofi at Rs136 to 140 per kg, no variety of grapes was sold in makeshift markets on account of wrong pricing issue.

Peer local was fixed at Rs63 to 65 per kg, Chinese at Rs121 to 125 per kg, sold at Rs140 per kg. Guava was fixed at Rs50 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Persimmon was fixed at Rs58 to 60 per kg, not sold on wrong pricing issue. Musami was fixed at Rs78 to 80 per dozen, sold at Rs80 to 100 per dozen. Grapefruit was fixed at Rs18 per piece, B-quality was sold at Rs15 to 18 per piece.

Water-nut was fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Sweet potato was fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg. Papaya was fixed at Rs83 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. Kiwi fruit was sold at Rs250 to 300 per box while no rate was issued for it.

Pomegranate Khandhari A-quality was fixed at Rs145 to 150 per kg, B-quality at Rs117 to 120 per kg, B-quality was sold at Rs150 per kg, and pomegranate bedana was fixed at Rs201 to 208 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 250 per kg.