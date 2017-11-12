DI Khan incident: PPP announces sit-in against KP govt, PTI leadership

PESHAWAR: The women’s wing of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Saturday announced to stage sit-in against the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) leadership and Chief Minister Pervez Khattak for allegedly protecting the culprits involved in insulting a teenage girl in Dera Ismail Khan.

Speaking at the press conference, PPP Women’s Wing provincial president Nighat Orakzai said that an innocent girl was humiliated.

She claimed the girl was paraded in the streets in Dera Ismail Khan.

Flanked by other women, Nighat Orakzai said that according to the uncle of the victim, a provincial minister was protecting the culprits involved in the heinous crime.

She lamented that Imran Khan had not contacted the affected family to assure the provision of justice to the parents of the victim girl.

Nighat Orakzai said that after hue and cry in the social media, some accused were arrested. “However, the main character was roaming around free,” she added.

The PPP leader also criticised Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Jamaat-e-Islami head Sirajul for remaining tight-lipped on the shocking incident.

Castigating the non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for their alleged silence over the incident, Nighat Orakzai appealed to the chief justice of the Peshawar High Court to take suo moto notice of the incident.

The MPA said that they would go to the house of the victim girl and stage sit-in if justice was not provided to her.

She said the sit-in would continue until Imran Khan visited the family and assured her of justice.