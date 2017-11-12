Challenges to Darul Aman smooth functioning discussed

PESHAWAR: A non-governmental organization, Blue Veins, and Social Welfare Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government joined hands to arrange a consultation on Saturday that discussed the challenges to the smooth functioning of the Darul Aman or shelter homes in the province.

The members of the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), District Officers (DOs), Social Welfare Department officers and staff responsible for running Darul Aman attended the consultative dialogue.

Those at the dialogue said Darul Aman provided institutional-cum residential care for destitute women and those who left homes, rehabilitated and re-adjusted such women in the society and impart them skill and vocational training in income-generating skills to them.

It was stated that women victims of violence in KP, including those suffering domestic violence, physical, psychological abuse, rape, swara and vanni customary practices, forced marriage, emotional and economical abuse, etc were accommodated in these facilities.

The Darul Aman staff members said they provided protection and institutional care to all inmates. They said facilities such as free boarding and lodging, including all the necessities of life, free medico-legal aid, psychological support like counseling sessions were ensured at shelter homes.

The officials said there were six functional Darul Aman in KP. These facilities were located in Peshawar, Abbottabad, Swat, Mardan , Manshera and Haripur districts. They said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was committed to establishing two more Darul Aman in Chitral and Bannu districts to support vulnerable women and offer them protection.

Director Social Welfare Department, Abid Kakakhel, said Social Welfare Department and KP government had strong commitment to protect all citizens, especially women from violence.

The official said the government through Darul Aman provided a secure accommodation to women and girls who were either at the risk of or had been subjected to violence. He said these shelter homes offered more than just safe places to stay.

Abid Kakakhel said shelter homes offered essential protection, services and resources which enabled women, who had experienced abuse and their children, to recover from the violence rebuild self-esteem and take steps to regain a self-determined and independent life.

Rubina Riaz, Deputy Director, Social Welfare Department, said the department was determined to empower women. She said the government was committed to promoting women rights and increase the availability of adequate resources to ensure appropriate survivor-centered services.

Qamar Naseem, Programme Coordinator, Blue Veins, said the CSOs and government must work together to end Gender-Based Violence. “With proper resources, Darul Aman will have the capacity to provide a range of protection and support services necessary to help survivors and those at the risk of violence to avoid future abuse. Darul Aman can also contribute to awareness-raising and social change as part of broader efforts to prevent violence against women and girls altogether,” he elaborated.

Rukhshanda Naz, a noted women rights activist, said shelter homes were essential in the context of local and global efforts to end violence against them. “While shelters homes are part of the social service sector, they have emerged from the broader women rights movement. In particular, efforts to address violence against women are closely linked to the work of survivors and advocates who establish women’s shelters, rape crisis centers, telephone hotlines and other support groups,” explained the rights activist who launched the Aurat Foundation in Peshawar way back in year 1993.

Fida Jan, Chairman, Elimination of Violence Against Women alliance, said Darul Aman promoted women equality and had a role in speaking out on systemic issues of discrimination, drawing links between individual women’s experiences and the conditions of women within society that give rise to violence against them. “We must all stand together to strengthen Darul Aman,” he added.