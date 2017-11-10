CM asks Chitral youth to support PTI anti-graft drive

CHITRAL: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has called upon the youth to become part of the collective role of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the elimination of politics of corruption, loot and plunder.

He was addressing a public gathering at Garum Chashma during his two-day long visit to district Chitral.

The chief minister said the youth needed to be part of the overall movement for public awareness as the PTI wanted to eliminate all approaches leading to corrupt practices, wrong and anti-public steps.

He hoped his government with the support of the people would dismantle the corrupt system and stop the corrupt politicians to reach the corridors of power.

On the occasion, Shahzada Amanur Rahman announced joining the PTI.

Pervez Khattak said the people of Chitral were politically conscious. He hoped they would be willing partners of the PTI in its movement against corruption, loot, plunder and nepotism. “The PTI stands for public welfare investing in the human development that is a part of PTI’s manifesto,” he added.

Pervez Khattak said it was the responsibility of any government to carry out developmental works. He said his government had prioritised the hitherto neglected parts of the province with focus on the development of Chitral, Kohistan and Torghar.

He assured for the provision of educational and health facilities to the people of Garum Chashma on war footings.

The chief minister reminded the audience that this country needed to be led by an honest leadership. “The last 70 years of history of the country speaks about the wrongdoings of the rulers that led the country to devastation,” he went on to say.