Speech contest held in Hangu to mark Iqbal Day

HANGU: The Police Training College, Hangu, organised a speech competition to mark the birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal on Thursday.

Commissioner Kohat Division, Mutahir Zeb was the chief guest on the occasion. Commandant of the Police Training College, Fasihuddin Ashraf, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Awal Khan, Deputy Commissioner, Shahid Mehmood, and District Police Officer, Mian Naseeb Jan, and others attended the event.

A number of students of various schools and colleges in Hangu and Kohat took part in the competition. Addressing the gathering, Commissioner Mutahir Zeb said that Iqbal's Islamic Ideology was mandatory to create unity among the Islamic World. "Now is the time to establish educational system based on the thoughts of our forefathers," he said, adding that new generation was being deprived of the thoughts of Iqbal under a planned conspiracy. Commissioner Mutahir Zeb gave away cash prizes and commendation certificates to the distinction holder students.