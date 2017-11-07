Sindh Assembly rejects PTI’s demand for early elections

Karachi: The Sindh Assembly on Monday passed through majority vote a resolution condemning the PTI's demand for holding early elections in the country by dissolving elected assemblies before completion of their constitutional term.

The resolution was presented in the house by Sindh Parliamentary Affairs Minister Nisar Ahmed Khuhro; PPP lawmakers and opposition Muttahida Qaumi Movement and Pakistan Muslim League(N) supported its passage, while the legislators of PTI and Pakistan Muslim League (F) opposed the resolution.

While condemning the PTI leadership for demanding early elections and dissolving the democratically-elected assemblies, the resolution termed the demand as total disregard for the rights of citizens, who elect their representatives for five years. It termed the demand as sabotaging the democratically

elected system and insulting the electorate at a time when the government is effectively undertaking development works, controlling law and order and engaged in major foreign investment projects like CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor).

Speaking on his resolution, Nisar Khuhro said that PTI had assailed the public opinion by demanding early elections. He said the "so-called" political leader Imran Khan is disgracing his voters. He said such demands were part of a conspiracy to weaken the parliamentary form of government. Khuhro said the PTI had supported Pervez Musharraf's referendum and now wanted to push for an unconstitutional process. Khuhro, who is also parliamentary party leader of ruling PPP in the house, while ruling out dissolution of the Sindh Assembly said the Constitution has no provision for a government of technocrats.

Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the PTI has always sought to use illegal and unconstitutional means to form government. He said the PTI's leaders were involved in defaming the national institutions.

"The PTI's leadership is waiting for raising of umpire's finger but that will not happen," he said. Minister for Population Welfare Mumtaz Hussain Jakhrani said unpopular people with bad reputation had become associates of Imran Khan in Sindh. Minister for Works and Services Imdad Ali Pitafi said certain people are constantly conspiring to come into power from the backdoor. PPP MPA Taimur Talpur said a politician making such an unconstitutional demand could never be the prime minister.

MQM's Parliamentary party leader Syed Sardar Ahmed said the PTI's demand is unconstitutional as even dissolving elected assemblies only 10 days before completion of their term tantamounts to violation of the Constitution. PML-N MPA Sorath Thebo said "we will defend our assemblies."

Meanwhile, the house unanimously passed a resolution to pay tributes to great Saint and poet of Sindh Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai on the occasion of his 274th Urs. The resolution was moved by MPAs Dr Skindar Shoro of the ruling PPP, Heer Ismail Soho of MQM and Nusrat Seher Abbasi of PML(F).