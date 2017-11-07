Common Word seminar tomorrow

Islamabad

In order to celebrate 10th anniversary of Common Word Movement, Universal Interfaith Peace Mission (UIPM) in collaboration with United Religions Initiative Multi CC Islamabad (URI MCCI) is going to organise a Common Word Seminar tomorrow (Wednesday) from 2-6 p.m. at Islamabad Hotel, says a press release.

Those who are likely to attend the conference include Minister for Human Rights Mumtaz Ahmad Tarar, State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Aminul Hasnat Shah, James Clark, First Secretary (Political & Public Affairs), High Commission of Canada in Pakistan, Dr Father James Chanan, OP Coordinator of United Religions Initiative Asia and members of the civil society and minorities groups.

Dr AGR Chishti, Chairman, Universal Interfaith Peace Mission, the Gold medalist organization of World Interfaith Harmony Week Award 2015, and coordinator of URI Multi CC Islamabad will deliver a keynote address on the occasion. The main objective of the event is promotion of peace and harmony among Muslims and followers of all other religions so that this world becomes a blossoming garden of peace and prosperity.

The speakers will highlight as how world of Islam today is passing through a critical period of its history and present solutions to these problems.

A Common Word Movement is an initiative launched by King Abdullah Son of Al-Husein of Hashemite Kingdom of Jordon, which is headed and led by His Royal Highness Prince Ghazi bin Mohammad bin Talal.