Poisonous Lassi toll rises to 15 Accused sent on physical remand

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Two more people died from complications after allegedly consuming poisonous Lassi in Tehsil Alipur, bringing the death toll to 15 on Tuesday. A seven-year-old girl and another person were the latest to die at the Nishtar Hospital, Multan. Twelve others among the affected are still under treatment.

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court granted physical remand of three accused till November 13 in the case. The police claimed the remaining accused would be arrested soon. Asia Bibi, her accomplice Shahid and cousin Zareena Bibi were produced before the ATC where the police pleaded for their 14-day physical remand, which was approved. The court adjourned the hearing till November 13.