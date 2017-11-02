Thu November 02, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

November 2, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Poisonous Lassi toll rises to 15 Accused sent on physical remand

Poisonous Lassi toll rises to 15 Accused sent on physical remand

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Two more people died from complications after allegedly consuming poisonous Lassi in Tehsil Alipur, bringing the death toll to 15 on Tuesday. A seven-year-old girl and another person were the latest to die at the Nishtar Hospital, Multan. Twelve others among the affected are still under treatment.

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court granted physical remand of three accused till November 13 in the case. The police claimed the remaining accused would be arrested soon. Asia Bibi, her accomplice Shahid and cousin Zareena Bibi were produced before the ATC where the police pleaded for their 14-day physical remand, which was approved. The court adjourned the hearing till November 13.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement