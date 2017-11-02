Two officials posted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE Services & General Administration Department (SGAD) issued notification on Wednesday of posting of two officials.
Provincial Public Service Commission (PPSC) Member Abdul Rauf has been given an additional charge of PPSC Chairman till further order. Meanwhile, PIMU Punjab (under training) Director Imran Akram Chohan has been posted as Secretary Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT).
LAHORE Services & General Administration Department (SGAD) issued notification on Wednesday of posting of two officials.
Provincial Public Service Commission (PPSC) Member Abdul Rauf has been given an additional charge of PPSC Chairman till further order. Meanwhile, PIMU Punjab (under training) Director Imran Akram Chohan has been posted as Secretary Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT).
Comments