Thu November 02, 2017
Lahore

November 2, 2017

Two officials posted

LAHORE Services & General Administration Department (SGAD) issued notification on Wednesday of posting of two officials.

Provincial Public Service Commission (PPSC) Member Abdul Rauf has been given an additional charge of PPSC Chairman till further order. Meanwhile, PIMU Punjab (under training) Director Imran Akram Chohan has been posted as Secretary Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT).

Comments

