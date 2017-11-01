National T20 Cup schedule revised, to begin from November 11

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revised dates of the National T20 Cup and the event will now be held from November 11 to 28 in Faisalabad.

“Yes, the dates have been revised and it will now begin from November 11,” a senior official of PCB told ‘The News’ on Tuesday.The event had been scheduled to begin from November 7.

It means that the national cricketers will now switch over from the four-day Quaid-e-Azam Trophy to T20 from next week after playing in the last round of the first-class cricket event which will begin at different centres from Thursday (tomorrow).

The PCB official said that the Super Eight stage schedule of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy would be revealed later.