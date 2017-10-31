Rangers round up 10 suspects

The Sindh Rangers arrested 10 suspects, including an activist of a banned outfit, during raids in the city on Monday.

The spokesman for the paramilitary force said that the Rangers conducted a raid in the Gulberg area and after facing resistance apprehended a member of the banned Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan (SSP). The suspect, identified as Mohammad Saeed, was allegedly involved in a number of crimes, including attacks on Rangers troops, target killings, extortion and forcible closure of shops in the New Karachi area.

Paramilitary soldiers conducted raids in Gulberg, Jamshed Quarters and Brigade areas, where they arrested four suspects, identified as Mohammed Hassan, Ajab Gul, Mohammed Sajid and Mohammed Adeel, who were involved in robberies and street crimes.

The spokesman added that Rangers personnel also conducted targeted operations in Awami Colony, Jamshed Quarters and Darakhshan areas and arrested five drug peddlers, identified as Abdul Manaaf, Mehram Ali, Mohammad Jaan Alias Tutroo, Feroze Khan alias Sarwar and Mazhar Hussain alias Raja.

The men were operating organised drug dens in their areas and the paramilitary soldiers found narcotics, weapons, looted items from their possession. Those arrested were later handed over to police for further legal proceedings.