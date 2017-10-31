Police gun down robber

Police gunned down a robber and arrested one of his companions during an exchange of gunfire at Habib Bank Chowrangi on Monday. SHO Sabir Khattak said four robbers were depriving citizens of their valuables when a patrolling team of the SITE-A police station reached the scene. They opened fire on policemen, who retaliated and injured one of them and arrested another one, while the other two fled the scene. He said the police took the injured robber to hospital, where he died from excessive bleeding. The arrested robber was identified as Ashraf, a resident of the SITE area. He was shifted to the police station for interrogation.