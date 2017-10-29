Arbab Alamgir wants PPP reorganised in KP

PESHAWAR: Former federal minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Arbab Alamgir Khan has asked the senior leadership in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to reorganise the party to face the future challenges.

Talking to The News here, he observed that “There is no dearth of PPP workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but we have leadership crisis.”

“The party has no organisation in the province and I am not satisfied with the existing provincial office-bearers,” he said. He urged the senior PPP leaders to play a role in setting things rights instead of remaining silent spectators.

“PPP is our family and future. We have to think about it,” he said, adding that the central leadership should adopt a clear-cut policy for newcomers as the ongoing policy could create problems for the party candidates in future.

He said it would not be in the interest of the party if everyone was allowed to bring newcomers into the party without taking even the local leadership into confidence.

“The party can face defection when it has an efficient candidate in a constituency while the leadership promises newcomers the party ticket in the same constituency,” Arbab Alamgir argued.

He said the provincial leadership should take the divisional and district presidents into confidence before taking any such decision and inducting newcomers in the party or taking them for a meeting with the central leadership.

The former federal minister recalled that he had been raising these issues at the party’s forums and it was the responsibility of everyone to make the central leadership aware of the ground realities.

Appreciating the central leadership for its wisdom and stand on national issues, he said Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took decision in the larger interest of the party.

“There is no doubt that every political party faces such problems but the leadership always finds solutions. This is the reason I am appealing to central leaders to take notice of the situation in the party,” he said.

Arbab Alamgir said the recent visits of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rejuvenated the PPP in the province.

He said that he would organise a big public meeting in Peshawar in the last week of November at the Arbab Niaz Stadium to show his party’s strength in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.