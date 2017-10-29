Sun October 29, 2017
National

October 29, 2017

Attack on Noorani ‘malicious bid’ to cause unrest: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Saturday condemned the attack on senior journalist Ahmad Noorani.

In a statement, Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor expressed good wishes for the journalist and prayed for his speedy recovery, Geo News reported.

"Attack on Ahmed Noorani condemned," tweeted ISPR DG.

He said the assault was a malicious attempt to cause unrest and assured full support for catching the culprits and bringing them to justice. 

A representative of the military's media wing visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), where Noorani is under treatment, with a bouquet. 

 

