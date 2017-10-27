GE, Engro sign deal

KARACHI: General Electric Power signed a 10-year agreement with Engro to implement the asset performance management (APM) solution, powered by Predix, at five power plants in Pakistan and one in Nigeria, a statement said on Thursday.

The agreements have been signed for Engro Powergen Qadirpur 220 megawatts (MW) combined cycle power plant, Engro 660MW Thar Power Plant, Kolachi 450MW combined cycle power plant, and two upcoming wind power generation sites in Pakistan, and the GEL 75MW facility in Nigeria.

The plants are expected to generate up to 1,500MW together and are equipped with both GE and non-GE power generation equipment. The APM solution will enable Engro to boost the operational reliability of the equipment installed at these facilities.

The agreement was signed by Shahab Qadir, chief executive officer of Engro Powergen Qadirpur, and Farid Tareen, vice president of GE’s Power Digital business in the Middle East and Africa, in the presence of senior executives from both companies at GE Digital’s 6th Annual Minds+Machines Conference held in San Francisco on October 25 and 26.

Jahangir Piracha, senior vice president of Engro Corporation, said, “Today’s agreement is a testament to our belief that Predix and APM can play a vital role in our continuous search to enhance the reliability and reduce the unplanned downtime of our assets.”