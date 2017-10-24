Rail fare decreased, says minister

LAHORE :Pakistan Railways Chairperson Parveen Agha Monday said that it is responsibility of all and sundry to complete all on-going projects of railways.

Chairing a high-level meeting at railways headquarters, she said all projects including initiated under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) should be completed in time to improve railways infrastructure.

The meeting overviewed all the ongoing developmental projects. Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has announced a decrease in the fare of trains running from and to Peshawar, Quetta and Karachi. He announced this while chairing a meeting on Monday.