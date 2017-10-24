Gangster, drug dealers among 16 held

The Sindh Rangers arrested 16 suspects in raids conducted across the city on Monday. As per a spokesman of the paramilitary force, a targeted raid in Madina Colony led to the arrest of a Lyari gangster identified as Mumtaz Ali. He was said to have been wanted in multiple criminal cases.

Separate raids in PIB Colony, Awami Colony, Zaman Town, Madina Colony and Saudabad led to the arrest of 10 suspects identified as Mohammed Usman Masood alias Babar, Mohammed Farhan alias Bhatti, Asad Chandio, Khalil Ahmed, Fazal Subhan, Matiullah, Haris Ali alias Waris, Mohammed Faraz alias Farhan and Abdul Ghani alias Bichoo.

The apprehended men were said to be involved in robberies, motorcycle theft, muggings and other crimes.

The Rangers spokesman said five drug dealers were arrested in operations in Awami Colony, Saudabad and Darakhshan. All five were accused of operating drug dens in their localities and were identified as Amanullah Khan, Mohammed, Khalid, Imran and Nawaz Ali. Weapons, ammunition, looted items and narcotics were seized in all the raids. All the suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.