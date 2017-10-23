Sound of desolation

Balochistan has an abundance of natural resources, including gold, sulphur, coal, gas and petroleum. These resources are one of the country’s leading foreign exchange earners. But it is unfortunate that inhabitants of Balochistan are deprived of these resources. It is surprising that a province which is ahead in the export of natural minerals is unable to meet the demands of its residents.

The current state of the people living in Balochistan is deplorable. The majority is living below the poverty line. Almost 52 percent of the population is deprived of food and shelter. Many women in the region suffer from blood deficiency. Had the government allocated sufficient funds, the people of Balochistan would have been living a decent life. The provincial government should take appropriate action to alleviate the sufferings of the people.

Nameera Ghafoor (Turbat)