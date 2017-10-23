Pakistan Super League Foreign security expert in Karachi

KARACHI: A security consultant who works with ICC, FICA and various international cricket boards has arrived in Karachi to discuss security arrangements in the city for proposed PSL matches next year.

Reg Dickason of Eastern Star International, a firm that advises ICC, FICA and various boards on security matters, was received in Karachi by Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) head of security Col Azam.

He was roped in by the PCB in an attempt to regain world’s confidence in security arrangements in Pakistan. He had been involved in security arrangements for the World XI’s recent visit to Lahore.

He has spent more than 16 years in law enforcement, during which he worked mostly in specialist criminal investigation units and national task forces targeting organised crime. Following his police career, Dickason established companies which provided protection to diplomats, politicians, international sportspersons and high-net worth individuals.

Dickason chose not to speak to media at the arrival. After a visit to National Stadium, he was to meet with IG Sindh and CM Murad Ali Shah later in the day. The PCB last week announced that it wanted to hold two to four matches of next PSL season in Karachi.