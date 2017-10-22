Golden handshake approved for employees of Malam Jabba resort

PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan has approved golden handshake for the employees of Malam Jabba Resort Limited in Swat valley.

The approval was accorded at a meeting held with chief secretary in the chair.

Secretary Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Museum, Culture and Youth Affairs Department, Muhammad Tariq, Deputy Secretary Tauseef Khalid, Secretary Finance Shakil Qadir, and other officials attended the meeting.

It was told the meeting that a number of resorts in the province had been handed over to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government under the 18th Constitutional Amendment and Malam

Jabba resort was also one of them.

The meeting said that the powers of its Board of Directors (BoD) transferred to chief secretary from the Ministry of Tourism, Government of Pakistan., therefore, the provincial government dissolved its BoD.

The meeting decided to give golden handshake to the nine employees after giving Malam Jabba resort on lease for 33 years.

The meeting also approved to give all outstanding dues to the employees from funds of Malam Jabba resort.

It was decided that after the BoD dissolution of Malam Jabba resort, the assets of the resort would be auctioned under the Companies Act 1984.