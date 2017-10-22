Sun October 22, 2017
Lahore

October 22, 2017

PU staff concerned over land to Lesco

LAHORE

A delegation of Punjab University Academic Staff Association (PUASA) called on Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zaffar Mueen Nasar and expressed concerns over possible allotment of varsity’s land to Lesco for construction of a feeder.

The delegation, led by President Javed Sami, informed VC that the teaching community would not allow allocation of varsity’s land to any institution other than academic purposes. 

