Nawaz, Shahbaz differences a fixed fight: Shafqat

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Shafqat Mehmood Saturday said there were no genuine differences between them at all, and demanded that Nawaz Sharif’s name should be placed on the exit control list (ECL).

The children of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif would continue to compete and confront each other for becoming the successor of the political empire of the Sharif family, he told a questioner during a press conference at Garden Town, along with Aslam Iqbal MPA and other leaders.

He said the worst thing was that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz wanted to create a conflict between state institutions to regain their lost political ground.

He alleged that following the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif, there was a fixed fight between the Sharif brothers and its proof was the press conference of Riaz Pirzada.

Shafqat said PTI’s demand of early elections was justified since the crimes and bad governance of the Sharif family had been exposed before the nation, adding that the nation had been waiting for over three decades for framing of charges against the Sharif family.

He said worse healthcare conditions of government hospitals and fast surfacing incidents of childbirths on roads had exposed the bad governance of PML-N government from under the cover of media propaganda.

He condemned the absence of clean drinking water, fast declining exports, fast multiplying foreign and domestic loans, spiralling prices of essential commodities and food items, declining standards and services of schools and colleges, and the allegations of kickbacks in all mega projects as enough proofs that Sharif brothers were hoodwinking the masses behind the media management of their fake services and governance.

To a question, he said the allegations of contempt of court against Imran Khan by the Election Commission were not correct.

To a question regarding Maryam Nawaz’s allegations that country was under dictatorship, Shafqat said there were PML-N governments in Centre and two provinces, Punjab and Balochistan, therefore the country was under PML-N dictatorship.

To a query, he said Imran should be held accountable but comparing him with Nawaz Sharif was far fetched since he never held any public office or access to public money unlike Nawaz Sharif.