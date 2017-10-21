Unthinkable

A viral video in which two deaf and mute children were being physically tortured inside a bus by the bus conductor calls for the immediate attention of the concerned authorities. In the video, the conductor can be clearly seen torturing these young helpless children. According to latest media reports, the people involved in the violence have been arrested. It is not known who made the video or when it was made.

It is a great shame that the school administration was unaware of the whole situation. After the video went viral, the chief minister of Punjab ordered an investigation. No leniency should be shown to the culprits. Exemplary punishment should be given to these criminals so that such incidents are not happened again.

Javaid Bashir (Lahore)