Father’s indictment reminder of ‘99 dictatorship, says Maryam

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the daughter of ousted prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif, took to Twitter on Friday calling the indictment of her father as a reminder of an era of dictatorship.

“This news reminds of an era of dictatorship when, along with my mother in 1999, I was protesting against a dictator at a rally, and a similar story came,” Maryam tweeted in Urdu. Maryam’s tweet came after Nawaz Sharif was indicted in the Flagship Investment Ltd reference filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

On Thursday, Nawaz Sharif was indicted in the Azizia Steel Mills reference as well as in the Avenfield properties reference in which his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son- in-law, MNA Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar were indicted as well.