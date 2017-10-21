GCU observes World Stats Day

LAHORE :Statistics society of Government College University (GCU) Friday organised a seminar to celebrate “World Statistics Day”. Poster competition and an on-campus awareness walk were also part of the seminar. Senior faculty members led the on-campus walk. Dr Syed Kashif Ali Shah said better statistics meant better decisions and better lives. He told students the United Nations Statistical Commission celebrated World Statistics Day for the first time in 2010.