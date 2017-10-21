One dead, 40 injured in pile-up

LAHORE :A person died and 40 were injured in an accident between a coaster, passenger van and two bikes near Central Park, Kahna on Friday.

Reportedly, the axle of a vehicle broke-off and it collided with another vehicle full of passengers and two bikes. As a result, at least 40 persons were injured. One biker identified as Mukhtar expired while being shifted to hospital while 13 of the injured were in critical condition upon reaching General Hospital.

Rescue and police teams shifted the injured victims to nearby hospital and cordoned off the crime scene. Police team also collected forensic evidences from the crime scene. Model Town SP Hasnain Haider has said that they are investigating the matter.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol held a Complaint (Istighasa) Writing and Refresher Course for amendment in SOP of Traffic Management along with instructions to implement traffic laws in night hours on Friday. 297 Sub-Inspectors and 915 Assistant Sub-Inspectors participated in the course. Additional IG Patrolling Amjad Javid Saleemi said the course would help the officers in improving their professional skills.

suspended: Two traffic wardens were suspended by Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Rai Ijaz Ahmed involved in a quarrel on Friday. Manavan Police Lines raiders, Qadeer Khan and Danish Bhatti were involved in a quarrel. Reason for the quarrel is unknown.

Rai Ijaz ordered SP Headquarters Imtiaz-ur-Rehman to investigate the matter thoroughly. Sohail, PTI MPA, Faiza Ahmed, PPP MPA and Saira Iftikhar, PML-N MPA were the panelists.

transferred: Inspector General Police Punjab Friday issued transfer and posting orders of fourteen officers. The newly-posted officers included Baqa Muhammad, Yousaf Ali, Iftikhar-ul-Haq, Ghulam Mustafa, Bahar Ahmad Shah, Rana Qaisar, Ghulam Safdar, Dawood Aslam, Muhammad Abdullah Umar, Kamran Mushtaq, Muhammad Shahid, Nadim Khan, Mubashar Hassan and Muhammad Kashif Abdullah.