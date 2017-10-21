Corps Commander meets CM

LAHORE :Corp Commander Lahore Lt-Gen Amir Riaz called on Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif here Friday. The chief minister extended good wishes to the Corp Commander Lahore over taking new responsibilities.

According to a handout, on the occasion, the chief minister said nation is proud of its brave armed forces and added that wonderful successes have been achieved in the war against terrorism due to decisions of the political and military leadership. He said the whole nation as well as the political and military leadership is on the same page in the war against terrorism and this war is the battle for the survival of Pakistan.

The Armed Force of Pakistan, police, law enforcement agencies and people from every walk of life have sacrificed and the martyrs sacrificing their lives in this war are brave sons of the nation. The reward of the immortal sacrifices of the martyrs has been given in the shape of peace and the nation salutes the valour of our martyrs. He said the commitment of patriotic people of Pakistan is very strong and the hardened killers cannot face the unwavering commitment of Pakistanis and added that nefarious designs of the terrorists as well as their facilitators will never be allowed to succeed.

Meanwhile, Corps Commander Lahore Lt-Gen Amir Riaz called on Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana at Governor House on Friday. According to a handout, the meeting discussed in detail the core issues confronted by the country, law and order and matters related to the defence.

Punjab Governor on the occasion said strong democracy and durable peace reflected the beauty of the democratic system, adding defence of Pakistan is part of nation’s faith and all stakeholders are on the same page over continuation of democratic system, the rule of law as well as supremacy of Constitution. He also said that entire nation stood by Pakistan Army over country’s defence as protection of its borders and integrity was a part of our faith.

Rafique Rajwana also paid rich tributes to Captain Husnain who recently lost life while combating terrorists and said as long as the country’s defence was in the hands of brave soldiers like him, our enemy could never succeed in its nefarious designs. The governor demanded global community to acknowledge the contribution and role of Pakistan in the war against terrorism which was not only underway to protect a specific country, but purge entire world of the menace of terrorism.