Smog policy to be notified in a day, court told

LAHORE :The Punjab Environment Protection Department told the Lahore High Court Friday that the chief minister had signed “smog policy” and the same will be notified in official gazette in a day.

A legal adviser of the department presented a draft of the policy before the court and shared its salient features. He said air monitoring system would be expanded under the smog policy besides enforcement of Pollution Charge Rules 2001 and environment laws. He said with the up-gradation of central laboratory a checks and balances system would be introduced in collaboration with Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industries on industrial units emitting green house gas emissions. The adviser pointed out that public awareness campaigns on all media regarding protective measures would be launched and also in schools where children were likely to suffer with smog related issues. Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah adjourned hearing until November 8, and directed the law officer to present notification of the policy before the court.

Advocate Sheraz Zaka had filed a public interest petition last year after a dense smog engulfed the city and affected a large number of citizens. He submitted that in 1952, the smog was faced by London, which thereafter implemented environmental laws and introduced Clean Air Act 1956. He said coal industry in entire England was shut down by then British prime minister Margaret Thatcher to curb pollution.