Karachi: Smart College University Road Campus is celebrated the 200th anniversary of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan so that they paid pay a bright tribute to Sir syed Ahmed Khan on Tuesday.

Students played dramas and speech not only to create awareness among the Muslims of Sub-continent about the significance of modern, scientific education, but how Sir Syed advocated their case in front of the British Empire in a strong manner. Teachers shared their knowledge how Sir Syed Ahmed Khan laid the foundation of academic pursuits. Quoting Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, he said poverty results in increased crime rate. “We have a solution to poverty and crimes in development of knowledge economy,” he underlined.***