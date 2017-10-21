MQM-L activist arrested, weapons recovered

The Transnational Terrorists Intelligence Group (TTIG) of Sindh’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) announced the arrest of an activist of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London’s militant wing on Friday.

TTIG In-Charge Raja Umer Khattab said the suspect, Waseem Ahmed alias Waseem Double, was arrested after a brief encounter at Mehran Town, Korangi. The raid was conducted under Khattab's supervision on an informant's tip off. After the operation, Waseem had been moved to the headquarters for interrogation.

Khattab said the man was associated with the MQM-L militant wing and the raiding party had recovered a cache of weapons that he had dumped in the same area. The recovered arms include four repeater rifles, three pistols, a Kalashnikov and more than 400 bullets

of different calibres, he added.

Khattab said the suspect was also an employee of the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board. But he was drawing salary without attending the office, he added. The man had also managed to get fake arms licenses and provided them to the party’s unit offices, Khattab said. He said the suspect was also involved in land grabbing, extortion and forceful collection of hides from 2010 to 2013.