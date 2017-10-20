Border protection

Through fencing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, Pakistan has once again strongly reaffirmed its stance over protection of its border. The country believes that it is a legitimate project and it has every right to protect itself from the influx of insurgents, drug lords and illegal migrants who come here seeking their fortune, but then forget to return back to their homeland. The country has already been overburdened with refugees and migrants from the other side. Pakistan’s stance is clear and it cannot be challenged by any logic. However the neighbouring country is opposing the same by giving illogical reasons. The fact is that the incumbent government of Afghanistan is a puppet regime. There is documented evidence which is sufficient to prove that the soil of Afghanistan is being exploited to support terrorism in Pakistan.

Pakistan should continue the fencing project and must ensure its timely completion. The families divided between the Durand Line may visit each other through proper channel by obtaining regular visas, and must not be allowed to leave the area for which the visa is specifically granted.

Adeel Ahmad Sattar (Mansehra)