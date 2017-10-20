Siraj asks PML-N govt to keep Nawaz at bay after indictment

LAHORE: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Sirajul Haq has said that after the indictment of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, it was obligatory for the government to stop siding with the accused.

Talking to delegations of different civil society organisations at Mansoora on Thursday, he said that the federal ministers accompanying the accused to the court in their support was an insult to the judiciary.

Besides, he said, the threat of the ruling party to the prosecutors was a clear attempt to pressurise the judiciary and other institutions. He counseled the Sharif family to surrender to the law instead of trying to force the courts yield.

The JI chief deplored the incident of child birth on roadside after the mother was denied entry to the Raiwind government hospital and said this was a matter of shame for the rulers. He said that the women folk had equal rights in the society and their exploitation was intolerable.

Sirajul Haq said that actually the feudal lords and the capitalists were controlling the country’s politics and there had been no election in the country in which the masses were allowed to vote freely. He said that in the prevailing system, the both men and women were being exploited and wronged and the mandate of the public was stolen.

Therefore he said electoral reforms were essential before the 2018 elections. He said it was the responsibility of the Election Commission to make necessary preparations for the next elections. He said that so far the Election Commission had not ensured the compliance of its limit for election expenditure due to which the wealthy candidates had been returning to the assemblies by taking advantage of that while the poor candidates remained silent spectators.

He urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to give up the “slavery of the ruling family” and go ahead with an overhaul of the entire system to ensure fair free and transparent polls.