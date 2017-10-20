CECOS University academic programmes explained in Malaysia

PESHAWAR: Vice-Chancellor CECOS University of IT and Emerging Sciences Prof Dr Riaz A Khattak visited International Islamic University, Malaysia (IIUM).

A press release said Prof Dr Riaz A Khattak made a detailed presentation on the academic programmes offered by CECOS University.

The presentation was attended largely by graduate and postgraduate students, faculty members, heads of departments, deans and directors of disciplines of engineering and biotechnology.

The audience evinced interest in exchange programmes of students and faculty members, initiating joint research programmes, writing joint research papers and holding joint international conferences. The CECOS University vice-chancellor and IIUM Deputy Rector had a two hour long meeting wherein both agreed on the materialisation of the mutually agreed agenda of the MoU.

The proposal to launch a joint programme was discussed for assessing the possibility for extending this unique, highly involved study in social sectors to KP. This project mainly deals with educating the uneducated and prepares for the Cambridge Accessibility Test, popularly called CAT, said the communiqué.