AIOU pays tributes to late Dr Chaman

Hindu Academician dies

Islamabad: Hindu academician Dr. Chaman Lal who enjoyed highly respectable position among his colleagues in Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) died here on Wednesday’s night after a brief illness.

Later his body was sent to his native village Tando Allah Yar in Sindh for burial. He was affected by Dengue virus. He was treated in the local hospital but could not survive. Currently, he was on study-leave for doing his PhD. During his about seven year’s long attachment with AIOU, he showed high commitment and dedication in teaching the students of agriculture sciences, said Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui while praising high his qualities of head and heart.

Addressing the condolence ceremony held here on Thursday at the AIOU’s main campus, the Vice Chancellor said there has been family-like concept among the employees of the University and even the members of minority community working with the University get equal importance and care.

The ceremony was arranged by the Academic staff association (ASA) that was also addressed among others by Dean Sciences Dr. Naghmana Rashid and President ASA Dr. Fazalur Rehman. The University, he said by his death deprived of a devoted academician and good human-being. Late Chaman Lal will be long remembered for his contribution towards education.

He hoped that the university’s employees will always attach high priority to comfort and care of their fellow human-beings. They should try to serve others in best possible way through their attitude and conduct, he added.