LWMC awareness campaign

LAHORE :LWMC conducted an awareness campaign on Thursday at UC-265, Manga Mandi. Citizens were informed about the necessity of cleanliness. Officials said aim of the campaign was to educate the locals about the importance of cleanliness and in this regard Govt.

Boys High School Manga Mandi, Ali Gharh Public High School and Main markets of Manga Mandi were tapped. LWMC’s communication department in collaboration with operations team led the campaign.

Seminars were held in schools and a brief presentation, about the role of LWMC, and responsibility of citizens in maintaining the cleanliness, was given to the students. Ali Garh Public High School Principal Squadron Leader (r) Naeem Khan said LWMC has taken an exceptional initiative to raise awareness among citizens and it will mold the typical behavior of public.

A special walk and shop to shop campaign was also conducted in which Union Council Chairman Tariq Butt participated along with students and LWMC officials. Tariq Butt expressed satisfaction on the performance of LWMC in the area.