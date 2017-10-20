Subh-e-Nau Clay Court Tennis from October 22

KARACHI: More than hundred players are to participate in Subh-e-Nau National Clay Court Tennis Championship that begins at Syed Dilawar Abbas Tennis Complex Clay Court from October 22.

Pakistan’s longest serving tennis legend Aqeel Khan will also be playing this six-day event which has six different categories. Subh-e-Nau is hosting its third flagship tennis event of the year.

The six categories are Men’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Ladies Singles, Boys Juniors Under-18, Boys Under-14 and a mandatory category of Under-10. The last date of entries is October 20. Draws will be taken out on Saturday (tomorrow). The finals will be played on October 27.